Jimmy Carter hospitalized for procedure to relieve brain pressure

WASHINGTON: Former US president Jimmy Carter was hospitalized on Monday for a procedure to relieve brain pressure after recent falls, his organization said. The 95-year-old Nobel laureate spent three days in hospital last month after suffering a pelvic fracture. The injury came weeks after he injured his head in a fall at home, recovering quickly to volunteer the next day — with a black eye and a bandage covering 14 stitches — at a Habitat for Humanity site. He was taken to Emory University Hospital “for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain,” The Carter Center said in a statement, adding it would take place on Tuesday morning. “President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him,” it said. In office from 1977 to 1981, Carter placed a commitment to human rights and social justice at the core of his presidency. He enjoyed a strong first two years, which included brokering a peace deal between Israel and Egypt dubbed the Camp David Accords. But his administration hit numerous snags — the most serious being the Iran hostage crisis and the disastrous failed attempt to rescue the 52 captive Americans in 1980.