Imran Khan Senior takes five to dismantle Australia A

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PERTH: Imran Khan Senior burst through the hosts’ second string with 5 for 32 as Pakistan continued to show impressive signs ahead of the Test series when they dismissed Australia A for 122 on day two of their three-day tour match on Tuesday.
Australia A slumped to 57-9 before regaining a modicum of respectability with the help of Cameron Bancroft - top-scoring at No. 6 with 49. Bancroft was not part of the side until Nic Maddinson withdrew a few days ago as he added 65 in 33.1 overs for the last wicket with Riley Meredith. The first nine wickets survived only 23.3 overs between them.
Joe Burns made a first-ball duck, incumbent opener Marcus Harris made 16, Usman Khawaja and Travis Head fell to the part-time off-spin of Iftikhar Ahmed and Will Pucovski was also out cheaply. A second innings on the final day could yet prove decisive.
Pakistan were a bowler down in tragic circumstances following the death of 16-year-old Naseem Shah’s mother, with him given leave for the day.Pakistan were offered the opportunity to bring Mohammad Abbas into the team, but the game would have lost first-class status so they declined and continued with ten players. Players from both sides wore black armbands.
Pakistan’s overnight century-makers, Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam, retired to allow others a hit and the total was lifted to 428 by the first interval, with Yasir Shah making a half-century. Jhye Richardson finished with 3 for 79, but in 118 overs Australia A managed just seven wickets.
It was a bit different when Pakistan got the ball. Imran struck with his first delivery when he beat Burns’ flat-footed drive and five overs later Harris was cleaned up by a beauty from Shaheen Afridi.
Being dismissed by high-quality pace bowling with the pink ball is one thing, but falling to Iftikhar would not have been in the script. Head gave him a sizeable helping hand when he cut a short ball to point before Khawaja edged to the keeper from round the wicket in a style of dismissal that has been a feature of his career.
At least for Head he scored a century in the previous round of Sheffield Shield matches; for Khawaja, who was considered another option to open alongside David Warner, it has been a difficult time in first-class cricket.
The last batsman in the line-up, seemingly, with an eye on the Gabba - the uncapped Pucovski - survived one huge appeal for caught behind off Imran before edging a delivery into the slips that climbed from short of a length.
Captain Alex Carey dragged on as he attempted to leave the ball, Michael Neser edged to slip while Richardson was lbw to complete Imran’s five-wicket haul in the blink of an eye and Sean Abbott was trapped by Shaheen to leave it 57-9. Shaheen eventually managed to dismiss Bancroft when he found the outside edge with Abid Ali taking the catch.Pakistan were 7 without loss in their second innings at stumps.
PERTH: Imran Khan Senior burst through the hosts’ second string with 5 for 32 as Pakistan continued to show impressive signs ahead of the Test series when they dismissed Australia A for 122 on day two of their three-day tour match on Tuesday.
Australia A slumped to 57-9 before regaining a modicum of respectability with the help of Cameron Bancroft - top-scoring at No. 6 with 49. Bancroft was not part of the side until Nic Maddinson withdrew a few days ago as he added 65 in 33.1 overs for the last wicket with Riley Meredith. The first nine wickets survived only 23.3 overs between them.
Joe Burns made a first-ball duck, incumbent opener Marcus Harris made 16, Usman Khawaja and Travis Head fell to the part-time off-spin of Iftikhar Ahmed and Will Pucovski was also out cheaply. A second innings on the final day could yet prove decisive.
Pakistan were a bowler down in tragic circumstances following the death of 16-year-old Naseem Shah’s mother, with him given leave for the day.Pakistan were offered the opportunity to bring Mohammad Abbas into the team, but the game would have lost first-class status so they declined and continued with ten players. Players from both sides wore black armbands.
Pakistan’s overnight century-makers, Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam, retired to allow others a hit and the total was lifted to 428 by the first interval, with Yasir Shah making a half-century. Jhye Richardson finished with 3 for 79, but in 118 overs Australia A managed just seven wickets.
It was a bit different when Pakistan got the ball. Imran struck with his first delivery when he beat Burns’ flat-footed drive and five overs later Harris was cleaned up by a beauty from Shaheen Afridi.
Being dismissed by high-quality pace bowling with the pink ball is one thing, but falling to Iftikhar would not have been in the script. Head gave him a sizeable helping hand when he cut a short ball to point before Khawaja edged to the keeper from round the wicket in a style of dismissal that has been a feature of his career.
At least for Head he scored a century in the previous round of Sheffield Shield matches; for Khawaja, who was considered another option to open alongside David Warner, it has been a difficult time in first-class cricket.
The last batsman in the line-up, seemingly, with an eye on the Gabba - the uncapped Pucovski - survived one huge appeal for caught behind off Imran before edging a delivery into the slips that climbed from short of a length.
Captain Alex Carey dragged on as he attempted to leave the ball, Michael Neser edged to slip while Richardson was lbw to complete Imran’s five-wicket haul in the blink of an eye and Sean Abbott was trapped by Shaheen to leave it 57-9. Shaheen eventually managed to dismiss Bancroft when he found the outside edge with Abid Ali taking the catch.Pakistan were 7 without loss in their second innings at stumps.