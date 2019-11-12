close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2019

PO having Rs3m head money killed in ‘encounter’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2019

BAHAWALPUR: A proclaimed offender, who had Rs 3 million head money, was killed during a police ‘encounter’ near Jhangara Pul in the limits of Dhor Kot police on Sunday. According DPO Sarfraz Khan Virk, Attaullah alias Mulazim Hussain alias Mulazi was wanted in several heinous crimes like murder, attempt to murder, dacoities and robberies by different police stations in Bahawalpur and other districts police. The PO had murdered policeman Ishaq Kausar of Uch Sharif, he added. According to district police spokesman inspector Ejaz Shah, the PO was killed by the firing of his own accomplices.

