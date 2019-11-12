Asia Building crowned Aquafina Polo champions

LAHORE: Asia Building System outpaced Total Nutrition by 7-4 to win the Aquafina Polo Cup 2019, which concluded here at Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Sunday.

Hamza Mawaz Khan emerged as hero of the final as he fired in fabulous five goals while Abu Bakar Siddique and Daniyal Sheikh struck one goal each. From the losing side, Bilal Haye banged in a brace while Abdul Haye Mehta and Ahmed Zubair Butt contributed one goal each.

Asia Building System started the match in great style as they banged in a brace - one each by Abu Bakar and Hamza - to take 2-0 lead. Abdul Haye Mehta then fired in a field goal to reduce the margin to 2-1. Hamza then struck a fabulous field goal to further enhance their lead to 3-1.

Total Nutrition bounced back well in the second chukker as they hammered a hat-trick of goals - two by Bilal Haye and one by Ahmed Zubair - to take back 4-3 lead. In the dying moments of the second chukker, Hamza converted one to square the things at 4-4. The only goal of the third chukker was scored by Asia Building System, which was skillfully converted by Hamza to make it 5-4. Asia Building System continued their dominance in the fourth and last chukker, as they pumped in a brace through Hamza and Danish to win the final by 7-4. Raja Arslan Najeeb and Hashim Kamal Agha supervised the final as field umpires.

Meanwhile, Aquafina beat Diamond Paints by five and a half goal to four. Hashim Kamal Agha’s four-goal haul was the main difference between the two sides as his heroics helped Aquafina score victory while his teammate Adnan Jalil Azam struck the remaining one. From the losing side, Raja Jalal Arslan and Raja Arslan Najeeb converted two goals each.

Saad Munawwar Khan, Marketing Director, Beverages- PepsiCo, graced the final as chief guest while Ather Shakeel Baghpatee, Senior Marketing Manager NCBs- PepsiCo, was guest of honour. Other notables present on the occasion were LPC executive committee, polo players, their families and polo enthusiasts.