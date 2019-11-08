tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
As reported by a US-based news TV channel, the 'smog project' designed by Dubai-based architecture firm Znera Space is an ambitious proposal to clear air in Delhi – one of the most polluted cities in the world. A 328 feet high giant tower will alleviate the pollution problem in Delhi. In Pakistan, the citizens of Lahore are in the front line of the smog crisis.
There is a need to conduct a feasibility study to launch a similar scheme to clean Lahore's smog. Funds for this costly venture could be generated by a private-public partnership.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
