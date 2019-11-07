Badar Expo to promote domestic tourism through Pakistan Hospitality Show

KARACHI: “The Exhibition will provide a unique opportunity for promoting domestic tourism in Pakistan,” said Mr. Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Commissioner Karachi, while chairing a media briefing held by Badar Expo at a local hotel in Karachi.

The Commissioner expressed his delight at the initiative taken by Badar Expo and emphasized the importance of events such as Pakistan Hospitality Show (PHS) that work for a national cause.

Earlier in his briefing to a large gathering of media Mr. Zohair Naseer, MD Badar Expo Solutions, stated “we are organizing the premiere edition of Pakistan Hospitality Show with the aim to bring together all the major stakeholder associations and businesses in the hospitality sector such as Travel, Hotel, Food and etc. onto one exhibition platform.” He further stated that “Pakistan Hospitality Show 2019 will be open to foreign invited delegations and trade visitors who are interested in investing in the Tourism Sector of Pakistan.”

Also present on this occasion were Mr. Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh, Chief Executive/ Managing Director, Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC), Mr. Zubair Baweja, Chairman Hotel Association, Mr. Amaanullah, Secretary General (TAAP), Mr. Asrar Abbasi, President PTI Sindh Insaaf Sports and Culture Federation, Mr. Haris Ali Mithani, Chairman FPCCI standing committee, Mr. Tahir Oryazai, Chairman Guest House & Hotel Association, Mr. Majyd Aziz, President Employers’ Federation of Pakistan.

The Pakistan Hospitality Show will be held at Expo Centre Karachi from 3rd to 5th December this year.