Lebanon protests

Lebanon has been facing severe economic turmoil. Skyrocketing inflation, deep unemployment trap, constant electricity shortage, and deeply rooted corruption have cracked the stability and development of the country. Filled with disappointment and rage, the people of Lebanon came on the streets and started protesting against the authorities, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri. Protests continued for two weeks with increased intensity. Initially, Hariri promised to find some ways to get the country out of the instability. However, no attempt could produce favourable results. As a result, PM Hariri announced his resignation.

In Pakistan, the government is facing the 'Azadi March'. Will this march affect this government? Will PM Imran Khan be able to produce favourable economic and social reforms to get the country out of the current severe down-turn trap? These are some challenging questions for the current government to address. In the end, we hope and pray for the preservation of peace during this march!

Fahad Khan

Naudero