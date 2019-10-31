Educational activities continue during protest

Education activities continued without any major hurdle vis-à-vis JUI-F’s Azadi March in the provincial metropolis here on Wednesday. Except for venue of the march i.e, Azadi Chowk, the rest of the areas of the City were relatively calm also because of the ongoing shutdown strike by the traders. As a precautionary measure many parents had not sent their kids to campuses owing to which a thin attendance was recorded particularly in schools near the Azadi Chowk and adjoining areas.