Saleem Tanoli elected VP of Pak-German Chamber

Karachi: Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO of FAKT Exhibitions Private Limited has been elected Vice President of German Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI).

Saleem Khan Tanoli possesses a charismatic personality and he is known for the trade exhibitions not only in Pakistan but in other countries too, FAKT Exhibitions is well-respected for the same.

Saleem Khan Tanoli is an active professional businessman and possesses 18 years experience of holding different trade exhibitions in Pakistan and abroad, and all the awards and accolades he has received are proof of his great work.

Due to his rich experience, he was made Chairman of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Standing Committee on International Relations. He is the first Senior Vice Chairman of Asia Pacific UFI, and Vice President of Asia Advertisement Association (AAA).

Moreover, Saleem Khan Tanoli that he is a very active member of Pak China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI), Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), and Italian Development Committee (IDC).***