Freij Entertainment to make entertainment parks in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Freij Entertainment (FE), the world’s biggest travelling operator of amusement rides, has announced to make parks in Pakistan. Chief Commercial Officer of Capital Smart City Project Imran Zahid told media that Freij World Attraction Company is already providing services in 26 countries.

While Imran Zahid further stated that said company on average completes the project within two or three months. He added that one of the biggest player in this industry wants to come to Pakistan, which is good omen. Under this project, the said company will build parks in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad.

The CEO of Freij Entertainment said that security situation of the Pakistan is getting better, and he is satisfied with the lifestyle of the people of Pakistan, so he is pleased to make investment in Pakistan. Freij Entertainment Internationally commenced operations in Europe in 1987.

Since that time the company grew day by day and year after year and now has become the world’s largest travelling operator of funfairs, carnival rides and skilled games on the circuit today.