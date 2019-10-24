Over 5,000 containers seized countrywide

LAHORE: The provincial administration, national highways authority, customs and other law-enforcement agencies started seizing the food items for exports containers and highly inflammable chemicals containers across the province without thinking of any consequences in case of these inflammable chemicals containers caused any untoward incident.

Almost over 5,000 containers were seized by the authorities across the country, out of which 2,000 in Punjab, 1,500 each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, 700 and above alone in Pindi and activity of seizing the containers continued. As a result, truck and containers companies are now holding their containers and trailers at their stations (Addas) to avoid confiscation by the government authorities. The government is seizing these carrying export- orientated containers to block roads for countering the movement of participants of the JUI-F Azadi March to Islamabad. Goods Transport Association General Secretary Nabeel Tariq Mehmood while talking to The News said: “We have given 24 hours deadline to the government to release all seized trailers, trucks and containers or otherwise the association will lockdown the major cities,” he added.