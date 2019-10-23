IMF official lauds China’s role in tackling climate change

WASHINGTON: A senior official at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has commended China for its role in joint global actions to tackle climate change,

“China is an important country, not just in the global economy, but also in the fight against climate change,” Paolo Mauro, deputy director in the IMF’s Fiscal Affairs Department, told Xinhua last week on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank.

“It has the ability to bring other big players to the table and come up with some agreement on joint actions,” Mauro said.

China is taking action to curb climate change with “many success stories,” said the official, referring to China as “one of the reasons why the price of solar energy has declined so much.”