Distinction

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Shehroz Aslam, Intermediate Part- II student of Foreman Christian College, has brought honour and pride to the college by winning Adab-e-Atfal 2019 award. According to a press release, the topic to speak was on children’s literature at 4th National Conference on Children Literature 2019 held here recently.
Shehroz Aslam, Intermediate Part- II student of Foreman Christian College, has brought honour and pride to the college by winning Adab-e-Atfal 2019 award. According to a press release, the topic to speak was on children’s literature at 4th National Conference on Children Literature 2019 held here recently.