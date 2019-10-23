close
Wed Oct 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

Distinction

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

Shehroz Aslam, Intermediate Part- II student of Foreman Christian College, has brought honour and pride to the college by winning Adab-e-Atfal 2019 award. According to a press release, the topic to speak was on children’s literature at 4th National Conference on Children Literature 2019 held here recently.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore