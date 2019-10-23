close
Wed Oct 23, 2019
October 23, 2019

Japan swim coach quits BD

Sports

October 23, 2019

DHAKA: The Japanese head coach of Bangladesh’s national swimming federation has quit after alleging that junior swimmers were forced to do punishment exercises in the blazing sun for using their phones too much.

Announcing his resignation on Facebook, Takeo Inoke, who was hired in August ahead of the South Asian Games in December, said he had “zero tolerance” for physical punishment.

Inoki said that a group of juniors were given “meaningless physical exercise” in temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) on Sunday for breaching rules limiting their mobile phone usage.

