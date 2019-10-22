The Royal Couple’s visit-a whiff of fresh air

Their Royal Highness, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Pakistan from 14 to 18 October 2019 and took the country by storm. In these days of political wrangling, accountability cases and the impending ‘Azadi March,’ the disturbing reports emanating from the locked down Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), the constant ceasefire violations across the Line of Control, yet news about the Royal Visit continued to make headlines. Average Pakistanis were provided a healthy respite from the dreary news of inflation, energy shortage FATF hearings and so on.

The five-day tour of the royal couple was carefully organised to enable them to meet maximum Pakistanis from all walks of life and in the words of the UK envoy to Pakistan, Thomas Drew that the royal couple’s visit would showcase how Pakistan is ‘a forward-looking country.’ From a grand reception atop the picturesque Pakistan Monument in Islamabad to the remote Chiatibo Glacier in Broghil National Park to observe firsthand, how climate change is causing glaciers to melt and creating risks for downstream communities. Girls ‘education and support for the underprivileged were also on their agenda but while the royal couple dazzled Pakistan with their banter, easy demeanour and Kate Middleton’s suave wardrobe comprising Pakistani couture apparently, they too took back a lot of memorable moments. Kate’s impromptu birthday wish in Urdu to a group of underprivileged children. Sipping make-believe tea with a brave little cancer patient; listening to the recitation of the Holy Quran with her draped in a ‘Dupatta’ out of respect, participating in an inter-faith harmony dialogue; petting puppies at the canine center at Islamabad are all memorable visuals of the historic trip. Bad weather delayed their flight and deprived them of a trip to Khyber Pass and meet soldiers to show support for counter-terrorism efforts.

In many ways the royal visit was reminiscent of Prince William’s late mother Lady Diana’s visits to Pakistan in an effort to raise funds for Imran Khan’s Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital. Most of the locations the royal couple visited, were in the footsteps of Lady Diana’s 1996 and 1997 ports of call.

For this scribe, it was a walk down an earlier memory lane. When a very young Queen Elizabeth visited Pakistan in 1961, I was only nine years old and was part of a group of schoolchildren taken to the airport to greet the queen and her husband. That first glimpse of the elegant royal personage remains etched in my mind. We waved mini Pakistan flags and the Union Jack joyously and were thrilled to see the queen accosted by her husband the Duke of Edinburgh in a convertible car driving through.

I have a personal connection with the royal family, albeit one-sided and in my imagination. My late father shared his birthday with the queen. In my childhood I used to follow the events surrounding the royal family as I had the same family combination of siblings as Prince Charles. His wedding with Lady Diana; later their messy divorce and Diana’s tragic death were all events I closely followed.

Having joined the Pakistan Air Force myself, I would admire Charles when he donned his RAF uniform with all its regalia. My father went to the UK for higher studies in 1964 and many years later in 1982, he was sent to Cambridge University to establish the Iqbal Chair. I visited my parents many times but much later after Prince William’s highly televised wedding ceremony in 2011, my wife and I were in London, where I had to read a paper on Counter Terrorism at an international seminar. We went to the Westminster Abbey and asked permission to visit inside being loyal fans of the royal family. To our pleasant surprise, we were permitted.

With this royal visit to Pakistan by a third and fourth generation brought back the flooding memories.

The farewell message, “storms notwithstanding! We are on our way back to the UK. Pakistan has given us such a warm welcome and given us a glimpse of this beautiful - and vibrant - country. Thanks for the hospitality” speaks volumes for itself. The royal visit was like a whiff of fresh air for us in turbulent times. Thank you, William and Kate.