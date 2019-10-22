close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
October 22, 2019

ANP submits resolution seeking gas facility

National

BR
Bureau report
October 22, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) submitted a resolution in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to demand provision of gas to the hitherto neglected areas in the province.The ANP parliamentary leader in KP Assembly, Sardar Hussain Babak, submitted the resolution that claimed that being the self-sufficient province in terms of gas production, majority of the areas in KP had not been provided gas.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan