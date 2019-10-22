LG, Unity Tech collaborate

KARACHI: Engineers at the LG Electronics America R&D Center in Silicon Valley are working with machine learning experts at Unity Technologies to develop advanced simulation software that will enable autonomous vehicle developers to accelerate system development for safer self-driving cars, a statement said on Monday.

The collaboration of LGSVL Simulator on Unity Simulation leverages LG’s AI leadership and expertise as a leading technology partner to the global automotive industry, combined with complementary skills of Unity Technologies, creator of the world’s leading real-time 3D development platform, it added.