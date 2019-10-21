Kartarpur Corridor to open on Nov 9

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has invited Sikhs across the world, including India, to visit their holiest shrine Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, as Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced opening the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Khan said Pakistan was all set to open doors to Sikhs from across the globe.

He said construction work on Kartarpur project had entered the final stage and will be open to the public on November 9. It will be 550th birthday of Sikh religion founder Baba Guru Nanak Sahib.

The prime minister said the world’s largest Gurdwara would be visited by Sikhs from across India and other parts of the world.

He said this will become a major religious hub for the Sikh community boosting the local economy.

Imran Khan said it will also result in earning foreign exchange for the country besides creating jobs in different sectors, including travel and hospitality.

Earlier, Buddhist monks also visited various sites in Pakistan for religious rituals.

Meanwhile, the federal government is working out a number of proposals to enhance religious tourism in various parts of the country, as there are several places in Pakistan for the followers of different faiths to visit.