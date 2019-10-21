close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
October 21, 2019

Burden

Newspost

 
A Supreme Court honorable judge while hearing an appeal remarked that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is turning into a burden for the government while employing more than 22,000 people just to collect 20 percent of taxes with more than 80 percent of the taxes being indirect.

According to a news report published on March 21, 2019, the National Assembly Standing Committee for Law and Justice was informed that there are 1.8 million cases pending in various courts of Pakistan.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad

