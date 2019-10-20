Watchman held for abusing girl in Charsadda

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHARSADDA: The police arrested a school watchman for allegedly abusing a minor girl in Khanmai on Saturday, police said.
Briefing media persons, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ayaz Mahmood said that the school watchman, Bilal Asghar, abused an eight-year-old girl, on Thursday in Sarki village.
He said the father of the child registered the case against the accused, adding, the police arrested the accused in a raid at his home. The police launched investigation after collecting further evidence in the case.
CHARSADDA: The police arrested a school watchman for allegedly abusing a minor girl in Khanmai on Saturday, police said.
Briefing media persons, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ayaz Mahmood said that the school watchman, Bilal Asghar, abused an eight-year-old girl, on Thursday in Sarki village.
He said the father of the child registered the case against the accused, adding, the police arrested the accused in a raid at his home. The police launched investigation after collecting further evidence in the case.