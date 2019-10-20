Tank killings: Efforts being made to arrest accused

TANK: The police on Saturday registered a case against the outlaw Inamullah and his accomplices as the efforts intensified to bring the accused to justice. An official handout issued by the Police Department quoting Regional Police Officer of Dera Ismail Khan Range Feroz Shah said the accused involved in the killings have been traced out with the help of intelligence and law-enforcement agencies .

It said the accused Inamullah and his accomplices were involved in the gruesome incident in which 15 people were killed in Tank on Thursday. The police official said that Inamullah was wanted by Tank police for 21 cases of murder. The handout added that as per the tribal customs their houses would be demolished whereas the families of the slain persons would be given Shuhada package. The official said the culprits would be brought to justice soon. He said the police had besieged the area and raids were being conducted to arrest the accused.

An investigation team comprising senior police officials has also been constituted to probe into the incident. It may be recalled that 15 people belonging to the Bhittani tribe were killed in Amakhel in the limits of Mulazai Police Station on Thursday.