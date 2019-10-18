Special desk set up to tackle usury, land mafia

MARDAN: A special desk has been set up at the Mardan Police Assistance Lines for taking complaints against the business of usury and underplay.

Speaking to reporters at the inaugurating of the special desk on Thursday, District Police Officer Sajjad Khan said that the desk is aimed at registering complaints of citizens against usury, underplay and land mafia. The official said that a campaign against the business of usury, underplay and land mafia in Mardan district is underway and so far, 365 accused have been arrested.

“Those arrested so far include 81 usurers, 58 land grabbers, 91 ice (methamphetamine) sellers and 135 other drug smugglers,” he added.