Guests talk about Azadi March in Turkmen independence day function

ISLAMABAD: The discussion about the impact and outcome of the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Azadi March and possibility of sit-in was the major subject of discussion among the guests at the reception hosted by ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov that he hosted to commemorate 28th anniversary of independence of his country on Wednesday evening.

Ambassador Atadjan Movlamov is also Dean of Diplomatic Corps in the federal capital and the guests turned up in great number. The guests were keen to ascertain that Maulana Fazlur Rehman could manage to reach the federal capital and once he is here, will he let his people return home without attaining the target. The report regarding decision of the ruling PTI to have negotiations with the Maulana had travelled to the reception and chief guest federal minister Maulana Noorul Haq Qadri was hopeful of positive result of the decision. He said that the talks with the Maulana are taking place on various levels including the political course.

Some guests were of the view that the PTI leader’s offer for talks with the Maulana is sign of weakness on the part of government since it had throughout been daring the JUI-F chef and other opponents. They said that the PTI in its first political test appears to be tattered. The major opposition parties like the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have yet to make up their mind to join the Maulana or not, the government has shaken.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, who has just returned from Beijing after the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China, was upbeat that all the issues have been addressed with regard to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and there is “nothing to worry about”.

Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Yardakul was satisfied that Pakistan and its people are supporting Turkey’s recent action in bordering area with Syria to flush out terrorists.