US destroys former base in northern Syria

DAMASCUS: The US-led warplanes struck a former US base in northern Syrian on Wednesday, state news agency SANA reported.

The United States destroyed the base in the town of Kharab near the city of Ayn al-Arab in the northern countryside of Aleppo province, said the report.The base was one of the military positions the United States had been holding in northern Syria ahead of US withdrawal from areas in northern Syria, which came in tandem with a Turkish military assault against the Kurdish forces in that region.

Meanwhile, the Russian state TV said the Syrian army has taken control of military bases in northeast Syria that were abandoned by US forces.On October 9, Turkey and local rebel groups started an assault to eliminate Kurdish forces in northern Syria in order

to end what Turkey perceives as the threat of “terrorist and separatist” groups on its southern border and to impose a safe zone to host millions of Syrian refugees.