IHC maintains stay on land acquired without payment

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday maintained its stay on allotment of plots in the residential sectors of the capital made on the land acquired without payment of due compensation to the owners.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said the ban on allotment would continue until the last affected person was compensated.

The court rejected the request of Ministry of Housing and Works to lift the ban on allotment of plots in land acquired sectors of the city.

The chief justice asked what the ministry had done so far for the poor people.

The plots were even allotted to those who violated the Constitution and were convicted for financial crimes, he said.