close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
October 16, 2019

IHC maintains stay on land acquired without payment

National

A
APP
October 16, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday maintained its stay on allotment of plots in the residential sectors of the capital made on the land acquired without payment of due compensation to the owners.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said the ban on allotment would continue until the last affected person was compensated.

The court rejected the request of Ministry of Housing and Works to lift the ban on allotment of plots in land acquired sectors of the city.

The chief justice asked what the ministry had done so far for the poor people.

The plots were even allotted to those who violated the Constitution and were convicted for financial crimes, he said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan