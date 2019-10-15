Pakistan desires friendly relations among Muslim countries: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that Pakistan desired promotion of friendly and harmonious relations among the Muslim countries.

In a series of tweets, she said the Muslim Ummah could not afford any internal confrontation. She said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had welcomed Pakistan's sincere efforts for regional peace, which reflected cordiality in bilateral relationship and the level of trust that existed between the leadership of both the countries.

She pointed out that the prime minister during his visit to Iran reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations with Tehran in different fields including trade and economy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, she noted, also briefed the Iranian leadership about the dire crisis-like situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and expressed gratitude to Iran for extending support to the oppressed Kashmiris.