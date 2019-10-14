AJK govt, LWCA ink MoU for Red Fort restoration

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu Kashmir government and Lahore Walled City Authority (LWCA) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for restoration and conservation of historical Red-Fort of Muzaffarabad and major heritage places in Azad areas.

The ceremony was attended by AJK Minister for Tourism, Information and Heritage Mushtaq Mihnas, Director General LWCA Kamran Lashari, relevant high officials of the government and dignitaries of the vicinity. Azad Kashmir government has decided to engage LWCA and its chief Kamran Lashari, keeping in view authority’s remarkable performance in retrieving Lahore’s historic sites and the work that it has completed in the magnificent city.

Addressing the ceremony, Azad Kashmir Minister Mushtaq Minhas said that the project had been approved by cabinet. He said the government would also restore historical forts and places in Neelum, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimber and Bagh in future to their original form.

It is likely that work will start at Red-Fort early next month. DG LWCA Kamran Lashari has visited Red-Fort and other sites in Azad Kashmir and assigned the staff for starting of the work in Red-Fort and asked for its completion within stipulated time.

The government has ensured transparency in allocation of the work and its expenditures. Once the work is completed the sites will be made open for the visitors and tourists since all the places are known attraction for the tourists.