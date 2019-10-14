Mardan police arrest 55 land grabbers, 61 ice dealers

MARDAN: The police have arrested 55 people involved in land grabbing and 61 others for selling ice during a special operation in the last almost two weeks, officials said on Sunday.

Police across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have launched a massive campaign against mafias involved in extortion, usury, land grabbing and selling ice and other drugs. “Since the launch of the drive, we have arrested 55 people involved in land grabbing, 61 “Ice” (Methamphetamine) dealers, 157 drug dealers and 68 people involved in usury. Besides, 14 people have been sent directly to jail under 3MPO,” said District Police Officer Sajjad Khan.

The official added alleged land grabbers, Ismail from Canal Road, Muslim, Shahjahan, Pervez, Sajjad, Hammad and Suhail from Alladadkhel Hoti, Abdul Sattar from Gujjar Garhi as well as Farhad Ali, Akbar Ali and others from different areas of the district have been arrested and put behind bars. Similarly, 68 people involved in usury have also been booked.