Pakistan welcomes Turkey’s positive role in Syria

ISLAMABAD: While there has been criticism over this week’s role of Turkey in Syria, Pakistan has welcomed the move and says it appreciates Turkey’s positive role in finding a viable political solution to the conflict in Syria.

“We also acknowledge Turkey’s humanitarian efforts by graciously hosting over 3.5 million Syrian refugees. We recognise Turkey’s legitimate security concerns in the region. Like Pakistan, Turkey has also been a victim of terrorism,” the Foreign Office stated on Thursday.

Pakistan, said the spokesman at the Foreign Office during the weekly media briefing, has been and continues to support the territorial integrity of Syria and expresses the hope that a political solution to the Syrian conflict will be reached at the earliest, that takes into account concerns of all regional stakeholders and parties to the conflict.

Turkey, which has stood with Pakistan on its Kashmir policy, was cautioned by India unlike Pakistan.

“We are deeply concerned at the unilateral military offensive by Turkey in north-east Syria. Turkey’s actions can undermine stability in the region and the fight against terrorism. Its action also has the potential for causing humanitarian and civilian distress,” said the MEA in a press release.

As India celebrated the procurement of a Rafael jet with others in the pipeline the government says that Pakistan’s position remains unchanged regarding the regional arms race.

“Pakistan does not engage in any arms race in the region. Pakistan, especially, under the current government is focusing on human development, education, health, infrastructure and other social sectors. However, if push comes to shove, Pakistan is fully capable of defending itself as manifested on February 27, 2019,” said the spokesman.

The spokesman appeared upbeat of the possibility of a Saarc summit in Islamabad and to a query responded, “Regarding Saarc, as I have already mentioned last week that during the informal meeting of Saarc Council of Foreign Ministers on the sidelines of the UNGA session, India was cornered and it could not object to the agenda item, which pertained to the holding of the Saarc summit. Thereafter, we are working on the dates of the summit and will update you accordingly”.

As the lockdown in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir now marks its 67th day, the spokesman pointed to the over 8 million people in the IOJ&K remaining cut-off from the world, with concerns raised about lack of medical supplies and other basic needs. “These inhuman and unilateral actions by India are continuing in spite of international condemnation.

Despite Indian efforts to cover up its brutalities in IOJ&K, the plight of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is being recognised across the world,” added the spokesman.

He said that three major US presidential candidates have added their voices in censuring India on the appalling humanitarian situation in IOJ&K - Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris. All three are members of the US Senate.

Pakistan said the spokesman will use each and every avenue to highlight the Indian atrocities in the Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

“In this regard, President Trump had already offered mediation. The issue was also raised in the Human Rights Council, OIC and UNSC. In addition, the OIC Contact Group also issued a detailed Joint Communiqué demanding that India should lift the curfew and stop the gross human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir”, he added

This is a consistent and ongoing process. Pakistan will continue to support the cause of Jammu & Kashmir and we continue to stand with the people of Jammu &Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his delegation also briefed the Chinese side on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, including its concerns, position, and current urgent issues.

“The Chinese side responded that it was paying close attention to the current situation in Jammu & Kashmir and reiterated that the Kashmir issue is a dispute left from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements. China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation”, said the spokesman.

He also confirmed the visits of the prime minister to Saudi Arabia and Iran, for which dates are being worked out.

Regarding the decision of the cabinet to reject the name of Maj General (R) Saad Khattak as High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, the spokesman said, “I cannot comment on what was discussed during the cabinet meeting. However, as far as, the ambassadorial postings are concerned, it may be noted that these are made following a well-established set of procedures and practices.”