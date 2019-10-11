Art exhibition

LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council has begun preparations for the second “Alhamra National Exhibition.” Artists over the age of 25 years will be able to participate in the exhibition that would consist of painting, sculpture, installation and video art. Artists from across the country will be able to submit their artworks by November 10 to attend the second Alhamra National Exhibition.

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said the arts council always promoted the cultural heritage of the country. He said the purpose of holding the national exhibition was to promote arts and the artists. LAC Arts and Culture Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that the exhibition aimed to bring together the works of renowned artists from across the country.

singers: The Lahore Arts Council would organise a standard music competition titled “Voice of Alhamra" to showcase the talent of singing in the youths aged between 15 and 25 years.\

The audition date for the Voice of Alhamra has been extended from Oct 14 to Oct 21 due to the increase in demand for participation in the event. The semi-final will be held on October 22 and the final of the competition will be held on October 23. The winners of the competition will be given prizes and shields. Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said the Voice of Alhamra was being held for the encouragement of the young singers.