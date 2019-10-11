Solid steps taken to end graft: Basharat

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that the vision of PTI is being fully implemented in Punjab and important solid steps are being taken to eradicate corruption, terrorism, money-laundering, benami properties, encroachments and illegal occupation of state lands.

He expressed these views in a meeting with the US Consul General Lahore Ms Catherine Rodriguez at Civil Secretariat on Thursday. The meeting discussed issues of mutual interest between the Punjab government and the US. Ms Catherine said the Punjab government was doing a commendable job in implementing the FATF while providing facilities to visitors at Kartarpur Border and other religious places was a good move.

Basharat said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Buzdar were paying equal attention to the promotion of religious tourism across the province. He said three committees were working at the SC, federal government and provincial government level for police reforms in Punjab.