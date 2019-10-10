High courts to establish GBV courts by Nov 4

ISLAMABAD: All the high courts were directed on Wednesday to ensure establishment of the Gender Based Violence Courts (GBV) till the 4th of November, 2019. Upon the directions of Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa Chairman National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC), the Secretary conveyed to all the high courts that the GBV cases may be sent to those judicial officers who have been imparted training in respect of Gender Based Violence cases at the Punjab Judicial Academy, Lahore, with the collaboration of the Asian Development Bank.

The NJPMC, in its meetings held on the 29th of April, 2019 and the 24th of June, 2019, deliberated upon the proposal for establishment of the special courts for Gender Based Violence cases against Women and children across the country. Accordingly, the NJPMC, in its meeting dated June 24, 2019, decided that the high courts will nominate a judge of the high court as focal person for GBV courts. Itwas further decided that the

high courts will nominate a District and Sessions Judge/Addl. District and Sessions Judge and magistrates (if so desired) from each district for training in phases, in the Punjab Judicial Academy and after the training the GBV cases would be sent to the trained judicial officers.