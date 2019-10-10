Young SL complete historic whitewash

LAHORE: Under-strength young Sri Lankan team wrote history when they clean swept Pakistan in their first ever T20 series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Pakistan floundered by 13 runs in their chase of 147 runs for seven scored by Sri Lanka with the superlative effort of debutant Oshada Fernando. Pakistan could respond with 134 for six in a spineless effort that saw even their experienced campaigner fall like rubbles. Only face-saving was left for the number one T20I team green to achieve after getting outclassed in back-to-back games by an inexperienced Sri Lankan outfit. The visitors surprised Pakistan by 64 runs in the opening match and by 35 runs in second game to win first ever series against Pakistan.

In the third game too, the first ball blow of Fakhar Zaman by Kasun Rajitha left shivers in the spine of every men in green, which got their first run of their innings later on the fifth ball of Haris Sohail’s bat.

However, opener Babar Azam and Haris Sohail got to a serious business to getting Pakistan out of trouble. They got 50 runs for the second wickets in 47 overs and then got Pakistan to 63 for one in 10 overs. Though they remained put the required run rate kept rising and at that point it was 8.5 and they were playing at 6.3 runs average. Half way through their innings, Pakistan was looking to get 85 runs in 60 balls with nine wickets in hand, which was still achievable. But the separation of the settled batsmen, by Lahiru Kumara when Lankan wicket-keeper Sadeera Samarawickrama caught Babar behind stumps at 27 furthered Pakistan’s misery. His partner Sohail fell in a similar fashion to de Silva but after completing his half century and careers second. He made 52 in 50 balls helped by four fours and a six.

Sarfaraz Ahmed at one end saw first Imad Wasim (3) and then Asif Ali fall in four balls margin. Pakistan was then reeling at 104 for five and then-on history was written with the back to back bowing down Pakistan batsmen. Even Sarfaraz (17) too could not muster the situation and by the close of play Iftikhar Ahmed (17) and Wahab Riaz (12) were at the crease when their quoto of overs finished but 13 runs still required for a reprieve. De Silva chipped in with three wickets, Kumara had two and Rajitha one in their win.

Earlier, luck favoured Pakistan despite the fact that two catches were dropped in the initial phase of the match. Samarawickrama was dropped at 1 by Sarfaraz in the third over of Muhammad Amir and later Bhanuka Rajapaksa when at 1 was floored by Shadab off Imad Wasim. But thanks to Amir who kept his anger to himself and claimed the wickets of Danushka Gunathilaka on the final ball of third over. Gunathilaka looking to smash it down the ground, gets an inside edge on to the stumps at eight.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 147/7 in 20 overs (O. Fernando 78*, M Amir 3/27), Pakistan 134/6 in 20 overs (Haris Sohail 52, Kumara 2/24, Hasaranga 3/21).

Result: Sri Lanka won by 13 runs

Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Aleem Dar and Shozab Raza (PAK)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS).