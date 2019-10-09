PHC celebrates Zameer Choudrey’s appointment to House of Lords

LONDON: British-Pakistani businessman Zameer Choudrey’s appointment to the House of Lords was celebrated at Pakistan High Commission on Monday evening.

In this connection, Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Mohammad Nafees Zakaria hosted a reception in his honour, which was largely attended by Lords, members British Parliament, Councillors, spokesman of Prime Minister Imran Khan for Trade and Investment in UK and Europe Sahibzada A Jahangir, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Anil Mussarat, British-Pakistani community members, diplomats, media and staff of the High Commission.

In his welcome address, Zakaria warmly felicitated Lord Zameer for his appointment to the House of Lords on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan as well as on his own behalf. The High Commissioner appreciated Lord Zameer’s role as Chairman Conservative Friends of Pakistan for his efforts in strengthening the bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UK. He also lauded Lord Zameer’s contribution as outstanding British-Pakistani businessman to the British society.

The High Commissioner said Lord Zameer, proudly a British national with Pakistani heritage, was among the accomplished members of Pakistani diaspora. “In this august gathering alone, I am proud to say that there are a number of honourable members of Parliament of Pakistani heritage”.

“Lord Zameer is an outstanding person who wore many hats and his contribution has been recognised by both by the UK and Pakistan. Zakaria mentioned that Lord Zameer was awarded Order of the British Empire (CBE), while he was conferred upon “Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence) by the Pakistan government.

He expressed the hope that Lord Zameer as a successful businessman and an entrepreneur would make further efforts for the promotion of trade and investments between Pakistan and the UK.

The High Commissioner also said Pakistan has been blessed with abundance of natural resources and due to investment-friendly policies initiated by the present PTI government and by virtue of its unique geographic location, the country offers tremendous opportunities for foreign investors including the investors from the UK.

Speaking on the occasion Lord Zameer thanked the High Commissioner for hosting the event. He reiterated his resolve to make further efforts for promoting and strengthening the bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UK especially in the field of trade and investment.

Chairman Conservative Party James Cleverly congratulated Lord Zameer for his appointment to the House of Lords. He also appreciated the British-Pakistani diaspora and businessmen for their contribution in the development of British society.

He hoped that Lord Zameer would make further efforts in strengthening the bilateral relations and building bridges between Pakistan and the UK.