Pakistan loyal to political solution of Afghan conflict: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said on Monday that Pakistan was committed to supporting political solution of Afghan conflict and believed that there was no military solution to end the crises.

Chairman Senate expressed these views in a meeting with US Senators Chris Van Hollen and Maggie Hassan at his residence. Senate Chairman observed that peace and stability in Afghanistan is a shared objective and we have consistently argued for peace through dialogue and negotiation.

Referring to the recent dialogue process, Sadiq Sanjrani observed that Pakistan was committed to take the peace process to its logical end for the sake of pushing forward the development process.

Chairman Senate appreciated that American law makers have raised voice on the recent developments in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said the whole valley had been cut off from the rest of the world and there are reports about widespread torture and humiliation at the hands of Indian occupying forces.

“Curfew has made the life of the people of IOK miserable and global community must play its role to bring an end to the humanitarian crises in the valley,” Chairman Senate remarked.

He said the global community must send a unified message to India to immediately lift the lockdown, allow international human rights observes into the occupied territory and seriously engaged with Pakistan to resolve the dispute. Both the US Senators lauded Pakistan contribution towards global peace.