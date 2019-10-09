close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
October 9, 2019

Body found in Faisalabad

National

A
APP
October 9, 2019

FAISALABAD: The body of a young man was recovered from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Sadar police station. Police spokesman said Tuesday that some passersby spotted a human corpse floating on the canal near Chak 235-RB and informed the area police. The team reached the spot and fished out the body. Police said that the victim was brutally killed and later the accused threw the corpse in the canal to conceal evidence of the offence.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan