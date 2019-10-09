Body found in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The body of a young man was recovered from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Sadar police station. Police spokesman said Tuesday that some passersby spotted a human corpse floating on the canal near Chak 235-RB and informed the area police. The team reached the spot and fished out the body. Police said that the victim was brutally killed and later the accused threw the corpse in the canal to conceal evidence of the offence.