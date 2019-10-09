Bahawalpur, Peshawar victorious in Cholistan Blind Cricket

LAHORE: Two more matches of Cholistan Blind Cricket Trophy 2019 were played on Tuesday at Abbasiya Sports Complex, Rahim Yar Khan.

Bahawalpur Deers beat Lahore Lions by 41 runs in the first match. Bahawalpur batting first posted a mamoth total of 208 runs in allotted 20 overs for the loss of 3 wickets. Rashid played another gem of an innings and remained unbeaten on 83* runs. Haroon scored brisk 60 off 35 balls. M Akram took 2 wickets.

Lahore required 209 runs to win the match and to keep them alive in the tournament lost early big wicket of M Akram, he was bowled by Haroon Khan while playing reverse sweep in the 2nd over of the innings.

Nisar Ali made some runs but his 80 off 57 balls wasn’t enough. Lahore fell 41 runs short of the target. Haroon Khan was the pick amongst the bowlers he claimed 3 wickets. Haroon Khan was named the Man of the Match.

In the second match of the day, Peshawar Panthers beat Islamabad Falcons by 10 wickets. Islamabad Falcons won the toss and decided to bat first. Islamabad Falcons made 173 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in allotted 20 overs. Captain Anees Javed were amongst the runs he made 50 off 36 balls. Moain Aslam made 36 runs. Shahzaib Hyder, Badar Munir and Mohsin Khan claimed 1 wicket each.

In reply, Peshawar Panthers reached the target of 174 runs without losing a wicket in 17.2 overs. Badar Munir, who was later named the man of the match, played beautifully and remained unbeaten on 102 runs off 58 balls with the help of 10 fours and 1 six. Iftikhar Tiger supported him well by scoring 54 runs off 49 balls.

Peshawar and Bahawalpur both have won their 2 matches out of played 2 and leading the points table with 6 points each. Whereas, Lahore and Islamabad lost their both matches. Dr. Tariq Asrhad, President Ophthalmologist Society RYK was the chief guest of the occasion and distributed prizes amongst the players.