Turkey to rebuild 118-year-old mosque in Jhang

Islamabad: The Turkish Red Crescent has laid the foundation stone for restoring the 118-year-old Hazarat Ibrahim Mosque in Hokran Chak village of Jhang district, Punjab.

Addressing the ground breaking ceremony, the general secretary of Turkish Red Crescent Huseyin Can said it was a great honour to restore a historical mosque in a brotherly Muslim country.

"The Turkish nation has not forgotten the friendship of Muslims of the sub-continent," he said, referring to their assistance in the Turkish War of Independence. He said Turkey has always stood behind their Pakistani brothers and sisters in difficult times of flood and earthquake.

The mosque was built by local people in 1901. However, years of neglect have weakened its structure making it dangerous for worshippers praying inside. The Turkish delegation also distributed food among the needy people of the village and gifted toys and stationery to over 100 schoolchildren.