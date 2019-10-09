PDWP KP approves 91 projects

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Tuesday approved 91 projects at an estimated cost of Rs88038.381 million.

Shahzad Khan Bangash, the additional chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa presided over the meeting. The meeting was attended by Khalid Ilyas, secretary P&D Department, members of PDWP, concerned departments and districts level officers of merged areas, said a handout. The forum considered 100 projects pertaining to different sectors including Industries, Mines and Minerals, Information, Law and Justice, Urban Development, Roads and Bridges, Health, Auqaf, Higher Education, Elementary & Secondary Education, Relief & Rehabilitation, Water, DWSS, Home, Agriculture and AIP sectors for the uplift of the province and Merged Areas.

The forum approved 91 projects with an estimated cost of Rs 88038.381 million and schemes were deferred due to inadequate designs and were returned to their respective departments for rectification.

The PDWP approved 20 projects of Rs. 37230.42 million under the Accelerated Implementation Programme/Tribal Decade Strategy. This would usher in a new era of development in the merged areas which will help brining it at par with the rest of the province, said the communiqué.