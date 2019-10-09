Turkish CG inaugurates centre for ProSkills in Karachi

KARACHI: Turkish Consul General in Karachi, Mr. Tolga Uçak, Mr. Ibrahim Katirci, Karachi Coordinator of TIKA-Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency, and Chairman Karigar Training Institute (KTI), Air Cdre. (Rtd.) Munawar Alam Siddiqui jointly inaugurated a Centre for ProSkills established by KTI.

TIKA financed a fully-equipped computer lab, furniture and other equipment for this facility and has a number of projects going-on in vocational skills training and education in Karachi.

KTI provides quality vocational training enabling young men to obtain employment.

Mr. Tolga Ucak said that Turkey will continue its support to brother country Pakistan to promote human resource and economic development. Mr. Ibrahim Kat?rc? told the press that Centre for ProSkills will train youngsters from lower income groups in employable skills.****