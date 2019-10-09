close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PR
October 9, 2019

Turkish CG inaugurates centre for ProSkills in Karachi

Karachi

P
PR
October 9, 2019

KARACHI: Turkish Consul General in Karachi, Mr. Tolga Uçak, Mr. Ibrahim Katirci, Karachi Coordinator of TIKA-Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency, and Chairman Karigar Training Institute (KTI), Air Cdre. (Rtd.) Munawar Alam Siddiqui jointly inaugurated a Centre for ProSkills established by KTI.

TIKA financed a fully-equipped computer lab, furniture and other equipment for this facility and has a number of projects going-on in vocational skills training and education in Karachi.

KTI provides quality vocational training enabling young men to obtain employment.

Mr. Tolga Ucak said that Turkey will continue its support to brother country Pakistan to promote human resource and economic development. Mr. Ibrahim Kat?rc? told the press that Centre for ProSkills will train youngsters from lower income groups in employable skills.****

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi