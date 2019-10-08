Two traders held for benami accounts

FAISALABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBA) team on Monday raided the Faisalabad Yarn Market and arrested two traders on the charges of issuing forged invoices and keeping Benami accounts.

The FBR team headed by Regional Tax Office Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zeeshan conducted the raid and arrested Mubashar Ahmad and Muhammad Ishaq. During preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to keeping seven fake accounts and disclosed the names of those individuals and parties to whom these forged invoices were issued and the names of Benami accounts. Further investigations are underway.

TWO SCHOOLCHILDREN KILLED IN ACCIDENT: Two schoolchildren were killed in a road accident near Chak 187/RB Kacha Jhumra on Monday. Shan Ali and Hasnain were hanging behind a tractor-trolley when suddenly it overturned. As a result, both died instantly.

GIRL ABDUCTED: A class 10 girl student was abducted here on Monday. Accused Nisar Ahmad, of Chak 21/GB along with his son Dastgir and daughter Kiran abducted Nazish when she was going to her school. On the complaint lodged by the father of the girl, police have registered a case.