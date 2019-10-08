Two D&SJs posted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday placed the services of two district and sessions judges (D&SJs) at the disposal of the federal government for their posting as Lahore accountability court judges.
According to the LHC notification, D&SJ Asad Ali and D&SJ Amjad Nazir Chaudhry would serve as Judge, Accountability Court-I and Judge Accountability Court-V respectively. Both the judges have been asked to take charge of their new responsibilities by October 10.
