Tue Oct 08, 2019
October 8, 2019

Two D&SJs posted

Lahore

A
APP
October 8, 2019

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday placed the services of two district and sessions judges (D&SJs) at the disposal of the federal government for their posting as Lahore accountability court judges.

According to the LHC notification, D&SJ Asad Ali and D&SJ Amjad Nazir Chaudhry would serve as Judge, Accountability Court-I and Judge Accountability Court-V respectively. Both the judges have been asked to take charge of their new responsibilities by October 10.

