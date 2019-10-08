PbJA finalises annual calendar

LAHORE: The Punjab Judo Association (PbJA) finalised its calendar of activities for the coming year in its general council meeting. The PbJA meeting was held at a local sports hall and was attended by all of its affiliated units. During the meeting a complete programme of training and coaching and tournaments was decided for the next quarter. Later Shahid Javed revealed that the Women Judo championship will be held in November in Faisalabad.