Tue Oct 08, 2019
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2019

PbJA finalises annual calendar

Sports

Our Correspondent
October 8, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab Judo Association (PbJA) finalised its calendar of activities for the coming year in its general council meeting. The PbJA meeting was held at a local sports hall and was attended by all of its affiliated units. During the meeting a complete programme of training and coaching and tournaments was decided for the next quarter. Later Shahid Javed revealed that the Women Judo championship will be held in November in Faisalabad.

