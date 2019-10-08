Mishal interacts with business community

KARACHI: Mishal Malik, a renowned human rights activist and wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik attended an interactive session “Karachi welcomes Mishal Malik” organised by Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig.

Diplomats, government officials, business community leaders and others attended the event. On the occasion, Mishal Malik said Kashmir is in social and political turmoil, and more than 8.5 million people of the valley are under siege for nearly three months. She said Kashmiris are denied to their basic rights.

Addressing to the diplomats, Mishal said international community should play its role to stop atrocities in occupied Kashmir. She lauded business community for their support to Kashmir cause, appreciating Baig brothers for inviting her for such a valuable interaction and thanked Karachiites for support and warmly receiving her.

Ishtiaq Baig and Ikhtiar Baig said the business community fully supports Kashmir cause and will play due role against the Indian atrocities. The Consul General of Turkey Tolga Ucak said his government is with Kashmiri people and assured Turkey’s full support to freedom struggle.