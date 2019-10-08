close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2019

ADB team visits Lahore chamber

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2019

LAHORE: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has been assisting Pakistan address its various issues, but to move ahead in skills investment in technical and vocational education must be backed by the institutional improvement, a bank official said on Monday.

Herman Sonnoveld, head of the delegation from the ADB, who is expert on vocational education and training, said that the bank has a long track record in assisting its developing member countries to achieve the goal of quality education for all.

Training and skills development systems in developing member countries need to be fully equipped to produce human resources with competencies that are aligned to the needs of the labour market, he added.

The meeting was held at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) where ADB representative answered various questions raised by the office-bearers and executive committee members. LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh appreciated the role of the Asian Development Bank in Economic Development of Pakistan.

