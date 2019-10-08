Gold down Rs400/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices lowered Rs400/tola in the local bullion market on Monday. An announcement of the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said gold rates decreased in the local market to Rs87,200/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold prices dropped Rs343 to Rs74,760.
In the international market, gold rates also witnessed a decline of $7 to $1,498/ounce. Jewellers said gold rates in the local market went down Rs2,000/tola, compared with the prices in the Dubai gold market.
