Gold down Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices lowered Rs400/tola in the local bullion market on Monday. An announcement of the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said gold rates decreased in the local market to Rs87,200/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold prices dropped Rs343 to Rs74,760.

In the international market, gold rates also witnessed a decline of $7 to $1,498/ounce. Jewellers said gold rates in the local market went down Rs2,000/tola, compared with the prices in the Dubai gold market.