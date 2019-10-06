PTI leader shot dead in Azizabad

A leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from District Central was gunned down in a targeted attack in the Azizabad area on Saturday.

Asif Haroon was targeted outside the Madni Masjid, Azizabad, in the evening.

Station House Officer (SHO) Raja Tasaduq of the Azizabad Police Station said that acting on information, police mobiles rushed to the spot and shifted the firing victim to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During the intial investigation, it was found that Haroon, a resident of Block-3, Hussainabad, had gone to the Madni Masjid to offer Asr prayers, and after offering the prayers he was returning to his house. Just after he came outside, two men riding on a motorcycle and wearing helmets shot him and fled.

The victim suffered received two bullet wounds to his torso, one bullet hitting him in the head and the other crossing his neck. The attackers used a 9mm pistol in the offence and police found two empty bullet shells from the scene of the crime and sent them to the forensic division of the Sindh Police.

Investigators said Haroon was a PTI leader from District Central and associated with PS-126. They added that the murder seemed to be a target killing, but they would investigate the incident from other aspects as well, including personal enmity.

A case has been lodged and investigations are underway.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took cognizance of the murder and asked the provincial inspector general of police to submit an investigation report to him in this regard.

He also asked the Karachi police chief how this incident took place or whether or not it was a target killing. He asked the police to immediately arrest the criminals behind the incident and report to him.

Shah condoled with the bereaved family members, saying that the police should get guidance from them in conducting the investigations into the murder. He directed the police to extend utmost cooperation to the bereaved family in resolving the case.