‘German Unity Day’ celebrated

Islamabad :It was on the 9th of November, back in 1989 that the ‘Berlin Wall’ came down and the Brandenburg Gate was thrown open, allowing people from East and West to mingle, hug and cheer! And on 3rd of October 1990, the country, which was divided after the 2nd World War became unified again, the Federal Republic of Germany!

And to mark the historic occasion, the Ambassador of Federal Republic of Germany to Pakistan, Berrnhard Schlagheck, hosted a reception at his residence on the German Embassy premises in Diplomatic Enclave Thursday evening.

Despite heavy showers earlier in the day, the German embassy decided to host the reception and thankfully there was a weather break, leaving the sprawling lawns a big soggy and quite a chill in the air.

Ambassador Schlagheck, who took over the office probably just a couple of months ago, kept the tradition of yester years alive when a group of school children singing the national anthems, first that of Pakistan followed by the German. The students were aged between 10 and 12 years from St. Mary’s School for Girls in Rawalpindi directed by choir master Martina Timpe.

Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck, while speaking on the occasion, said that Germany owes a lot to its neighbors and particularly mentioned France besides other partners who supported German reunification back in 1990.

“Thanks to these neighbors and partners that Germany today can play its role as a well-recognized member of the European Union and a respected partner in the international community,” he added.

He further expressed that during his tenure in Pakistan he would like to foster direct exchange and dialogue between the people of Pakistan and Germany in the political, economic and cultural spheres.

“The German unification was more of a popular accomplishment then the political maneuverings. It was the people on both the sides who struggled and rightfully rejoiced on the roads, streets and squares when the Berlin Wall, dividing two people, was torn down and gates were thrown open,” Ambassador Schlagheck said.

“It is all about democracy, the people’s will and people’s voice. In democracy it is people’s right to choice and that should be respected. People have the right to self determination and freedom of expression and that is important,” the German envoy added.

One can’t be absolutely sure if Excellency the Ambassador used the word ‘self determination’ purposely, which immediately rung a gong, bringing Kashmir in one’s mind!

Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping, Syed Ali Zaidi, was once again chief guest of the evening, His Excellency Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, who in his typical free and frank style congratulated Germany on its national day.

“I have been given a whole book by our Foreign Office to read out here on the occasion but I believe that would be too much. I am here again and the thing I miss most is the artfully decorated ‘beetle’ painted in truck art that I saw parked here outside at the entrance last time,” the Minister started with.

“Pakistan is willing to improve relations and trade with all the countries, especially Germany because of its technological and scientific advancements. We are eager to take our relationship to much higher level and for that I and my ministry are particularly looking forward to any avenue on which we can work to strengthen our relations,” Syed Ali Zaidi said.

It was a grand reception and the German embassy made best arrangements to accommodate a large number of guests including dignitaries, high officials from diplomatic community, civil and military, political, cultural, economic and humanitarian activists who attended the event.

A group of musicians, including country’s best known violinist, Ustad Raees, continued to play popular tunes for entertainment and amusement of the guests, another unique tradition set by the German embassy in Islamabad.

The guests availed themselves of the opportunity to get a deeper insight into the historical background of the process of German reunification depicted in an exhibition about the fall of the Berlin Wall. Moreover, stalls of several German organisations like GIZ, KfW and political foundations showcased Germany’s multifaceted engagement in Pakistan.

In line with the German Embassy’s environmental protection campaign called ‘#GREENit’ every guest received a pouch with seed balls and a plant as a farewell gift.