JI urges people to get united for Kashmir cause

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami leaders have appealed to the nation to demonstrate unity for Kashmir cause.

People of Pakistan show the world that they are standing firm and united with Kashmiri brethren in their quest for liberation from Indian yoke, said JI Naib Amir Liaqat Baloch while addressing a workers convention here Friday.

He said the Lahorites were ready to make October 6 (Sunday) rally historic with their participation. He said the JI was going to organise Sunday’s event at The Mall to express solidarity with the people of Held Kashmir.

Another Jamaat leader Hafiz Idrees said the Indian forces were involved in worst human rights violations in the IHK. He said schools and markets were closed for more than two months and millions of Kashmiris were spending life like prisoners. He said Ummah was passing through worst time of its history as violence and oppression continued against Muslims of Kashmir, Palestine and Myanmar. He said Muslims should express unity and shun their differences to attain their past glory.