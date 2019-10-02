close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
October 2, 2019

Rescuers save injured British climbers on Pakistani mountain

World

October 2, 2019

CHITRAL, Pakistan: Two British climbers were rescued from a Pakistani mountain after one fell down a crevasse and received a head injury, an offical from the Alpine Club told AFP Tuesday. The climbers — Alastair Swinton and Thomas Livingstone — were trying to scale Koyo Zom, a 6,872 metre (23,000 foot) peak which is the highest in the Hindu Raj, just one of the mountain ranges criss-crossing Pakistan’s north. They were descending from the summit earlier this week when “Swinton fell down around 30m (roughly 100 feet) in a crevasse”, the rescue team said in a statement. “Livingstone managed to miraculously pull Alastair out of the crevasse but reported a serious head injury.”

