Rescuers save injured British climbers on Pakistani mountain

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHITRAL, Pakistan: Two British climbers were rescued from a Pakistani mountain after one fell down a crevasse and received a head injury, an offical from the Alpine Club told AFP Tuesday. The climbers — Alastair Swinton and Thomas Livingstone — were trying to scale Koyo Zom, a 6,872 metre (23,000 foot) peak which is the highest in the Hindu Raj, just one of the mountain ranges criss-crossing Pakistan’s north. They were descending from the summit earlier this week when “Swinton fell down around 30m (roughly 100 feet) in a crevasse”, the rescue team said in a statement. “Livingstone managed to miraculously pull Alastair out of the crevasse but reported a serious head injury.”
CHITRAL, Pakistan: Two British climbers were rescued from a Pakistani mountain after one fell down a crevasse and received a head injury, an offical from the Alpine Club told AFP Tuesday. The climbers — Alastair Swinton and Thomas Livingstone — were trying to scale Koyo Zom, a 6,872 metre (23,000 foot) peak which is the highest in the Hindu Raj, just one of the mountain ranges criss-crossing Pakistan’s north. They were descending from the summit earlier this week when “Swinton fell down around 30m (roughly 100 feet) in a crevasse”, the rescue team said in a statement. “Livingstone managed to miraculously pull Alastair out of the crevasse but reported a serious head injury.”